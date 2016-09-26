From 1996 to 2003, Sabrina the Teenage Witch ruled the airwaves. Melissa Joan Hart jumped straight from Clarissa Explains It All to Sabrina and secured a permanent place in our hearts.
Unlike ordinary teenage girls, Sabrina Spellman was battling mean girls while also coming to terms with her secret powers. Through every challenge, a few things remained the same: There was always Salem the cat, a revolving door of BFFs, tons of costume changes, and her zany aunts, Hilda and Zelda.
But Sabrina also went through quite a few love interests. Throughout the show's seven seasons, she had seven. Some only stuck around for a single episode, a few for multiple story arcs, and one was her soulmate. But here's the thing: They were all kind of terrible.
Ahead, we look at everything right and (mostly) wrong with the guys Sabrina dated on Sabrina the Teenage Witch.