When you were growing up, did you want to be a witch with a wardrobe full of velvet shirts, who had two totally cool aunts and a talking cat? You weren't alone. Sabrina the Teenage Witch made those awkward teen years look like so much fun. Imagine if you could turn the resident mean girl into a frog or lure a pop star on a date with the click of a finger. Imagine! The Worst Witch never had this much fun.
Sadly, no matter how often I dressed up as a witch (every Halloween at the very least), I remained a mere mortal. Still, at least I could take away some valuable life lessons from Sabrina and her colourful clan.
