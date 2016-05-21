Here's a fact that might make you feel older than you realised: The series finale of Charmed first aired 10 years ago today. Alyssa Milano, one of the drama's stars, posted a photo of the cast to commemorate the event — which, apparently, she'd forgotten. "Thank you for reminding me, Charmed fans!" her Instagram post reads.
She also posted a GIF from the show to Twitter and thanked her fans for the social media tributes, though we haven't seen anything from her co-stars yet.
Thank you Charmed fans for all the beautiful Charmed tributes this morning. 😍 #charmedforever— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 21, 2016
While the show hasn't been on for a while, the cast seems to have remained tight. They recently held a reunion, along with cast members from Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
Earlier this year, Milano tweeted that CBS was developing a Charmed reboot, though it won't include any original cast members. She and Shannen Doherty have also tweeted that they'd be down for a movie. For now, though, we'll just have to subsist off re-runs. Charmed marathon, anyone?
Advertisement