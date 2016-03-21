Why have a reunion in Sunnydale when Paris is on the table?
As E! News reports, some of your favorite Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast members gathered in Paris for Guests Events' Witches vs. Vampires convention over the weekend. Willow was a no-show, so some of the Charmed crew kindly came along to make up those witch numbers.
James Marsters, Emma Caulfield, Charisma Carpenter, and Nicholas Brendon were on hand to represent Team Buffy. As you can see from Carpenter's selfie, Xander and Cordelia are still going strong.
As E! News reports, some of your favorite Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast members gathered in Paris for Guests Events' Witches vs. Vampires convention over the weekend. Willow was a no-show, so some of the Charmed crew kindly came along to make up those witch numbers.
James Marsters, Emma Caulfield, Charisma Carpenter, and Nicholas Brendon were on hand to represent Team Buffy. As you can see from Carpenter's selfie, Xander and Cordelia are still going strong.
Spike also got some love.
And what of those WB witches? Both Holly Marie Combs and Shannen Doherty made it, as did Dorian Gregory, Ted King, and Drew Fuller.
Oh, to have been a bat on the wall.
Advertisement