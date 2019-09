This story was originally published at 12:45 p.m.The good news just keeps coming, '90s kids: Once again, just because your favorite television show has ostensibly ended doesn't mean that it's over.The ready-to-watch reunions started earlier this month with Fuller House , Netflix’s reboot of the beloved T.G.I.F. classic. Up next, the highly anticipated return of the fast-talking Lorelai and Rory in the currently filming postscript, Gilmore Girls: Seasons . But why stop there? Netflix, if you're looking to keep riding that nostalgia-powered gravy train to our hearts, Alyssa Milano has two highly suggestive words for you: Charmed reunion!When it comes to getting the witchy sisters of Charmed back together, “It seems like that’s going to happen any second,” Milano told Entertainment Tonight . “I just feel like with all these reunions, and we still have such a cult following, that I feel like someone’s going to put that together at some point, and we’re all totally on board for that!”Milano starred on Charmed alongside actresses Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan, and Shannen Doherty for eight seasons on The WB, from 1998 to 2006. The actresses played sisters who discovered as adults that they were witches (of the good variety). While each had a specific special power, their strength was truly enhanced when the sisters worked together. (Worked together to protect innocents from evil, of course.)This isn't the first time Milano, who played Phoebe Halliwell on the series, has broached the subject of a Charmed reunion. She took to Twitter back in 2013, in fact, to see if any of her co-stars would be interested in making a Charmed movie. Luckily for us — and Charmed fans everywhere — Shannen Doherty was totally into the idea.