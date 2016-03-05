Update: Alyssa Milano took to Twitter to clarify the status of a potential Charmed reboot. The big news is that none of the original cast would be involved if the one currently in discussion were to come to life.
#Charmed fans! Nothing has been confirmed. CBS is developing a reboot without the original cast. That's all I know for sure.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 5, 2016
With all the reunion shows it seems like #charmed would be a great choice since we have the most loyal and best fans ever. But... (Cont.)— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 5, 2016
I would imagine until CBS makes a decision on their reboot a true reunion type of show will not be happening due to CBS owning the rights.😘— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 5, 2016
The good news just keeps coming, '90s kids: Once again, just because your favourite television show has ostensibly ended doesn't mean that it's over.
The ready-to-watch reunions started earlier this month with Fuller House, Netflix’s reboot of the beloved T.G.I.F. classic. Up next, the highly anticipated return of the fast-talking Lorelai and Rory in the currently filming postscript, Gilmore Girls: Seasons. But why stop there? Netflix, if you're looking to keep riding that nostalgia-powered gravy train to our hearts, Alyssa Milano has two highly suggestive words for you: Charmed reunion!
When it comes to getting the witchy sisters of Charmed back together, “It seems like that’s going to happen any second,” Milano told Entertainment Tonight. “I just feel like with all these reunions, and we still have such a cult following, that I feel like someone’s going to put that together at some point, and we’re all totally on board for that!”
Milano starred on Charmed alongside actresses Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan, and Shannen Doherty for eight seasons on The WB, from 1998 to 2006. The actresses played sisters who discovered as adults that they were witches (of the good variety). While each had a specific special power, their strength was truly enhanced when the sisters worked together. (Worked together to protect innocents from evil, of course.)
This isn't the first time Milano, who played Phoebe Halliwell on the series, has broached the subject of a Charmed reunion. She took to Twitter back in 2013, in fact, to see if any of her co-stars would be interested in making a Charmed movie. Luckily for us — and Charmed fans everywhere — Shannen Doherty was totally into the idea.
@Alyssa_Milano @h_combs @rosemcgowan yep I would. Enough was left undone to address and make a good movie.— Shannen Doherty (@DohertyShannen) October 30, 2013
But if support from Milano and Doherty isn't enough to convince you, maybe the 21,000+ fans of this Charmed Reunion Facebook group can?
A girl can dream.
