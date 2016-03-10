Sarah Michelle Gellar may be recapturing our hearts in her revamped Cruel Intentions role, but it's her vampire-slaying days that we truly keep close to our hearts. Apparently, the same is true for the actress.
Today, Gellar shared an Instagram pic fully dedicated to her Buffy days. She reminded the world that an important anniversary is upon us: the date of series' premiere 19 years ago.
"19 years ago tonight, I got to introduce you to #buffyannesummers (and #mrpointy too)," Gellar captioned the pic. "Thank you for taking the incredible journey with me and continuing still. I am and forever will be #grateful."
Gratuitous hashtag use aside, we're pretty grateful for the commemoration — and the series. Oh, and for Angel. David Boreanaz, we loved you before Bones, all the way back to the bloodsucking days.
