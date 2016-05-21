Alyssa Milano Celebrates The 10th Anniversary Of The Charmed Finale

Suzannah Weiss

The Charmed series finale aired 10 years ago today. Thank you For reminding me, Charmed fans! You're the best.

A photo posted by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa) on


Here's a fact that might make you feel older than you realized: The series finale of Charmed aired 10 years ago today. Alyssa Milano, one of the drama's stars, posted a photo of the cast to commemorate the event — which, apparently, she'd forgotten. "Thank you for reminding me, Charmed fans!" her Instagram post reads.

She also posted a GIF from the show to Twitter and thanked her fans for the social media tributes, though we haven't seen anything from her costars yet.

While the show hasn't been on for a while, the cast seems to have remained tight. They recently held a reunion, along with cast members from Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Earlier this year, Milano tweeted that CBS was developing a Charmed reboot, though it won't include any original cast members. She and Shannen Doherty have also tweeted that they'd be down for a movie. For now, though, we'll just have to subsist off reruns. Charmed marathon today, anyone?
