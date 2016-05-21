Here's a fact that might make you feel older than you realized: The series finale of Charmed aired 10 years ago today. Alyssa Milano, one of the drama's stars, posted a photo of the cast to commemorate the event — which, apparently, she'd forgotten. "Thank you for reminding me, Charmed fans!" her Instagram post reads.
She also posted a GIF from the show to Twitter and thanked her fans for the social media tributes, though we haven't seen anything from her costars yet.
Thank you Charmed fans for all the beautiful Charmed tributes this morning. 😍 #charmedforever— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 21, 2016
While the show hasn't been on for a while, the cast seems to have remained tight. They recently held a reunion, along with cast members from Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
Earlier this year, Milano tweeted that CBS was developing a Charmed reboot, though it won't include any original cast members. She and Shannen Doherty have also tweeted that they'd be down for a movie. For now, though, we'll just have to subsist off reruns. Charmed marathon today, anyone?
Advertisement