Alyssa Milano celebrates her 43rd birthday today with a surprising new look. The TV star has gone full #shorthairdontcare with an adorable bob.
In a photo posted to her Instagram account, Milano captures herself in the mirror with a double-shot, showing off her choppy, cute new hair. The long layers all around give her bob some edginess, while embracing the sleek, classic texture the haircut shows off best.
"Short hair don't care," Milano writes. It's a big change for Milano, whose hair was below her shoulder blades until this major change.
Charmed fans might remember that the last time Milano went short was while starring on the '90s TV series. Her bob for the show was much shorter, similar to Mia Farrow's look in the '60s.
Get another look at her new style in a photo posted by hairdresser, Linh Nguyen, below.
