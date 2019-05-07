Skip navigation!
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Short Hairstyles
Beauty
Carey Mulligan Just Got A Blonde, French-Girl Bob
by
Megan Decker
More from Short Hairstyles
Beauty
Bella Hadid Just Stepped Out With A Supermodel Pixie Cut
Megan Decker
May 7, 2019
Beauty
Is This Why Cersei Lannister's Hair Hasn't Grown On
...
This story contains mild spoilers for season 8 of Game of Thrones. After spending close to a decade watching Game of Thrones, we've seen many of the
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
This Is Summer 2019's Most Popular (& Most Versatile) Haircut
A bob haircut seems simple enough at first glance, when you're struck with inspiration on the subway gazing longingly at a stranger's perfectly tousled
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Julianne Hough Just Got The Haircut Everyone Will Be Wearing This...
Julianne Hough has already proven that she makes a gorgeous faux redhead and can pull off a pixie cut like she was born to do it — but her newest chop
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
What Beyoncé's Natural Hair
Really
Looks Like
When you're one of the most idolized and talked-about celebrities on earth, people want to know everything about you, from what you eat and drink to your
by
Us
Beauty
Natalie Portman Just Got A Major Haircut — & It Looks Amazing
From perfect pixies to dramatic buzzcuts to lobs that we've brought to our stylist 12 times over, Natalie Portman is always giving us major hair
by
Rachel Lubitz
Celebrity Beauty
Anne Hathaway Just Got Summer 2019’s Biggest Haircut — & It’s A M...
The shag is back in a big way for 2019. Yes, biggest haircut trend of 2019 is a modern take on the shag cut. It infuses soft layers, long fringe, lots of
by
Tanya Edwards
Beauty
Captain Marvel's Hair Is The Real Star Of
Avengers: Endg...
This story contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame. Since Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson) made her solo movie debut earlier this year, fans have
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
26 Protective Styles To Try If You're Transitioning To Natur...
When I decided to transition my hair from relaxed to natural over the course of a year or so, I naively thought I could continue my usual lazy-girl
by
Us
Beauty
Kate Hudson's Longtime Hairstylist Spills The Secret To Her ...
Back in the early 2000s, the world fell in love with Kate Hudson as a bubbly magazine columnist with bouncy air-dried curls in the rom-com How to Lose a
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
16 Dreamy Hairstyles For Brides Rocking Short Hair
If you're planning a summer 2019 wedding — a big event on the coast of Maine, perhaps, or a smaller City Hall reception with your closest friends —
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Demi Lovato Got A Dramatic Haircut For Spring — & It Looks So Good
While long hair during the winter can make you feel warmer — and may even double as a scarf — as the temperatures rise in the spring, that hair can
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
Why Hailey Bieber Will Never Dye Her Hair Pink Again
If you follow Hailey Bieber — and let's face it, it's impossible not to — then you know the girl changes her hair with the frequency that the rest of
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
16 Chic & Short Hairstyles To Inspire Your Springtime Chop
Think about the cool-girl short haircut you've always wanted. Maybe it's the polished jaw-length bob you've saved on Instagram, like, a hundred times, or
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
13 Cool & Versatile Spring Haircuts Trending On Instagram
The key to powering through the final stubborn dregs of winter is keeping yourself busy. Whether that's planning a long weekend in a new city or a date
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Tiny Tweak You Should Make At Your Next Haircut
There's a certain je ne sais quoi signature that makes the style we think of as "French-girl hair" so aspirational: not just one hair length or texture,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Best Celebrity Hair Changes Of 2019 — So Far
Back in the day, mood rings were our way of expressing how we really felt. Now, switching up our hair is how we outwardly display what's going on inside
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Julia Roberts Just Got The Dreamiest Haircut For Spring
Just when you thought you'd perfected your spring hair inspiration moodboard, Julia Roberts went and got a haircut that'll make you reconsider that
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Kristen Bell Is The Latest Celeb To Get 2019's Hottest Haircut
Hairstylists weren't joking when they told us the chin-length bob would dominate 2019. Last week, Mandy Moore took her mid-length hair to a chin-grazing
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Jordyn Woods Is Starting Fresh With A Totally New Hairstyle
As the saying goes, a woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life. Just ask Jordyn Woods. The model/influencer/entrepreneur has had quite an
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Mandy Moore Just Got The Trendiest Haircut Of 2019
Since bursting onto the scene as a bubbly blonde pop star, Mandy Moore has become a beauty chameleon in her own right. The actress has experimented with
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Chanel Just Served Up The Dreamiest Half-Up Bridal Hair
When scrolling through bridal hair looks, it's easy to pin the top contenders into two camps — up or down — and then proceed to agonize over which
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Cardi B Just Showed Us Yet Another Way To Wear Rainbow Hair
Believe it or not, but there are plenty of people who are hesitant to dye their hair — the sole reason being that they can't commit to one color. So why
by
Us
Beauty
Mila Kunis Just Proved That A Subtle Haircut Changes
Everythi...
Growing out hair is like going through a second adolescence: No matter who you are, there’s no skipping that awkward stage that makes you want to throw
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Gabrielle Union Unveiled Her Shortest Hair Yet — & It Looks
S...
Gabrielle Union isn't scared of taking risks with her hair. Back in 2018, she cut her natural hair into a dramatic, jaw-length bob — all in the name of
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
Lucy Boynton's Blunt Bob Is The Breakout Star Of 2019
Lucy Boynton might not be a household name just yet, but we're predicting she will be before the year is up. The 24-year-old, who had minor roles in Sing
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Bradley Cooper Who? Irina Shayk's Chic Bob Deserves An Oscar
Part of the job of a world-famous model is toggling between long and short hairstyles like the rest of us do lipstick shades. So when Irina Shayk turned
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Emma Roberts Wins Best Winter Hair Color With A Fresh Brunette Shade
When you've been coloring your hair for longer than you can remember — blonde babylights every six weeks since the ninth grade, buying bottles of
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Spring Haircut Trend We're Importing From London
If there's anyone who can inspire you to finally cut the bangs you've always wanted, it's the cool girl on the street. Sure, we love the celebrity
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
3 Breakout Hairstyle Trends You'll Be Wearing This Spring
Imagine you're walking down the street — it's sunny and surprisingly pleasant for a February afternoon — when your eyes land on a girl at the corner
by
Megan Decker
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted