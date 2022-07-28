I felt liberated but at first, I wasn’t sure I could pull off such a bold look. As I settled into the look, it was the first time I didn’t seek validation outside of my own opinion to feel good. Oftentimes, Black women are told the way we wear our hair defines us and that the hair that simply grows out of hair is not good enough. Fighting back against that rhetoric started with me stepping outside of the boxes Black hair is constantly put in and trying styles and colors I didn’t have the confidence to wear before. The journey to accepting my hair — in all its forms — has been a long but fulfilling process. Here are three hairstyles I’ve worn that have helped me continue to feel bold, confident, and stylish.