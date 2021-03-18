Meagan Good On (Finally) Demanding To Be Paid What She Deserves

“'Pay me what I deserve' is a new notion for me, because growing up in the business you’re just so happy to get the job,” says Good, who has had to “unlearn” those don’t-rock-the-boat habits. “I could be number one on the call list, but the white man who is number two is still being paid more than me… [The industry has] a long way to go. We’re certainly making some big strides, and I’m super thankful for that.”