"Over the past three to five years, I've been going through a stage of unlearning, redefining, and reexamining my hair, and finding products that will really feed and nurture it. Hair is so intimate, especially for Black femme folks: Many of us have horror stories that include being told that our hair is 'difficult,' or damaging it with perms or too many chemicals because we weren't comfortable with our natural hair. I used to be stressed about my texture because I have 4C, kinky hair — and so much of it — but that just means I can do so much with it. I recently got my hair braided by someone and she told me my hair was 'so difficult.' I looked at her and said, 'My hair is difficult because it's really thick and requires patience.' If I had heard that when I was a kid, my feelings would've been hurt, but I was like, Okay, it is difficult because not everybody deserves to touch this hair.