Do Black Women Still Need The 1A-4C Natural Hair Scale?

It’s also interesting to note that the origins of the chart were about selling hair products. Creating a simple chart (initially the 3c and 4c categories weren’t even included) to determine your curl pattern is an easy way to persuade people to buy your products, by finding a category that you neatly slot into with a selection of products tailored to the category. But, historically capitalist endeavours to help us manage and style Black hair, often lead back to the same ideas of inferiority, lack of nuance in advice about Black hair care and a need to fundamentally change or manipulate our hair texture. The emergence of Black hair capitalists in the early 20th century such as Madam C.J Walker and Annie Malone helped soften the often aggressive language used in beauty advertisements to describe Black hair, but ultimately the sentiment was very similar: that manipulating your hair was necessary. We can see this playing out today with the use of the hair scale; though some of the language used to market it seems self-empowering, and centred on maintaining “healthy hair”, its use does seem to often come back to texturist ideas. There is probably more money to be made in telling Black women they need a whole host of products to manage their hair, than telling them their natural hair is good on its own.