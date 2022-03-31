Do Black Women Still Need The 1A-4C Natural Hair Scale?

However, she also emphasises there are many other important considerations to take on board to really know and understand a client’s hair. “No two heads are the same, our hair is unique! When I consult with a client I want to know what their lifestyle is like their routine, their hair density, hair health, how they feel about their hair, what’s their budget in terms of products, and if they are time-sensitive in terms of maintenance.” There’s a non-exhaustive list of attributes to explore. It’s often the case when scrolling through social media apps like TikTok, where there will be disagreements in the video comments section about whether the creator’s hair is, for example, really “4a” or “4c” partly because the hair scale doesn’t focus much on other aspects of afro hair. The scale assumes we all fit neatly into these constructed groups, when that isn’t always the case, leading to disagreements about whether you’re really representing a certain hair type.