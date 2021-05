This is incredibly divisive of course. Having the solidarity of a community to help and guide you can make all the difference when making decisions that affect the way you feel about yourself, especially when it's tied to something intrinsically linked to identity, like hair. Trina, half of the natural hair duo Curlture , believes brand marketing and advertising have a lot to answer for when it comes to the space being co-opted by type 3 hair and deliberately exclusionary of type 4 hair. "[Type 3 hair] has a closer proximity to European beauty standards , which is why you often get people assuming that if you have loose curls, then you must be ‘mixed’, so not fully Black," she says. Trina adds that when brands cater to type 3 hair, they think they are being inclusive and more relatable to the market. "It’s not enough," she adds. "We’ve heard time and time again that Black women spend more on hair and beauty, so why would advertising and beauty brands exclude those with type 4 hair?"