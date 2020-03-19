I've spent almost a decade trying to find the perfect curly hair routine and it's safe to say that no two curls are the same. Getting it right is similar to nailing your skincare routine; it's a lot of trial and error and most of all, patience.
That said, once you have finally mastered your styling technique, achieving big, bouncy, healthy curls is so worth the wait. But while curly girls know that we should be sleeping on silk pillowcases, tying our hair into pineapples to fight off frizz and using diffusers to avoid heat damage, what about the products?
We enlisted six women with curl types 3A to 4C to share the products they swear by for their best curls ever.