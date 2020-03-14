Navigating natural hair isn't always easy. With mainstream brands rarely catering for our coils and curls, and afro hair shops often leaving us disappointed, knowing which products to buy can be a never-ending story of trial and error.
From kinky to wavy, natural hair craves moisture and TLC, so finding compatible products is essential for good hair days. While wigs are ideal for protective styling and switching up your look easily, looking after what’s underneath requires real dedication. But with a plethora of pre-poos, co-washes and curl creams now readily available, what gets the expert's vote?