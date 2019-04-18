I can vividly remember a time when I would be hard-pressed to find anything suitable for 4C hair like mine anywhere other than the specialised afro hair shop in the ethnically diverse area of London that I grew up in. I always wanted to be able to buy my haircare along with my skincare and makeup in high street mainstays like Boots or Superdrug.
Luckily, for my fellow naturals and me, the boom of e-commerce means small Instagram businesses are thriving in the black hair market, with amazing brands like Afrocenchix, Afro & Curl, Boucleme and Dizziak catering specifically for our hair types. Like many others, I turned to these higher end, niche companies to fix my haircare woes. After stepping away from relaxers and harsh chemicals, I wanted to trust the products I used weren’t going to set me back in my haircare journey — and that seemed much more important than the convenience I was longing for on the high street.
But as more of us invested in these small businesses, the high street started to listen up and take note of the pounds rolling in from women willing to shell out for their haircare routine. Initiatives like Superdrug’s Shades of Beauty campaign, for example, have seen an influx of big brand products that cater to afro hair appear in store, and although there is still some way to go, it seems afro hair is being catered for more than ever before.
But is the novelty of shopping for all your toiletries in one place worth swapping out your trusted, highly curated haircare routine? Ahead, myself and three others tried the high street's afro hair offerings — these are the products that actually worked.
Products in the Natural Fusions range consist of 95% sourced natural ingredients and contain hydrating, nourishing and strengthening botanicals – something that’s important to me. A standout product is the Mallow Root Leave-In Conditioner, a lightweight curl refresher that’s formulated with jojoba seed oil, coconut oil, leaf juice extract and mallow root plant. Just a few spritzes instantly hydrates and revitalises my 4C natural coils. This product is an essential for those whose strands are susceptible to dryness and lack of lustre.
As someone with quite tightly coiled, natural hair, I often struggle to find products that are able to define my lengths whenever I desire that look. Coil Defining Jelly not only transforms my hair into uniform curls but it manages to do so without drying out my hair or leaving flakes, unlike some other brands.
My hair is prone to dryness so it definitely benefited from this enriched range of penetrative products. I tested the Coconut Miracle Oil Shampoo, Coconut Miracle Oil Conditioner and Coconut Miracle Oil Penetrating Oil as a trio of products, and they all complemented each other perfectly. The standout product is Coconut Miracle Oil Shampoo, which provides an ultra rich, nourishing cleanse. Due to my hair being quite thick and parched, shampoos often struggle to penetrate my strands. This, however, lathered really well and effectively eliminated grime and build-up.
This comes in a huge tub so you get a lot for your money but that’s not to say you have to overly saturate your coils. A small scoop allows me to rehydrate my hair and detangle it at the same time. It’s great if you style your hair naturally as it doesn’t leave a tacky feeling, but be warned – if you use heat on your hair it can feel a bit coated when dry.
Although I’m not sure where the benefit of honey plays a massive role in the nutrients or ingredients list, this did leave my hair feeling smooth and soft. Often after I shampoo (I alternate with a co-wash) my hair feels coarse and tangles like a telephone cable, but this set left it a lot more manageable.
This has been a staple in my routine for years and I don’t see it changing any time soon. Although there are more premium, nicer smelling oils on the market, this one has helped revive my dry, frazzled hair. You can use it sparingly to rehydrate the ends. Also saturate and cover your hair with a shower cap as a hot oil treatment. I do this every other month or so.
This one isn’t for you if you aren’t a fan of ultra sweet smells – think Cantu but more potent. If you can get past that, then you’ll probably love this product as much as I do. I reach for it when I’m going to air-dry my curls after washing my hair. It really helps form my curls without leaving them feeling laden with too much product.
This detangler is so lightweight it works on my thicker coils and my 10-year-old niece’s more medium-textured natural hair. If your hair is fine but dry this would be great mixed with two parts water for a curl booster/rehydrater.
When my hair is in braids this is really the only gel I use, as it doesn’t coat my hair and it dries completely invisible. I apply it with a toothbrush for my little baby hairs at the front, to brush up my edges around the back and smooth down the top layer of braids before tying my hair in a headscarf at night.
I first tried this when I stole some from my housemate as it sat in the communal shower (don’t tell anyone). I was surprised by how soft it left my hair feeling, considering she has fine blonde hair. It’s the kind of heavy mask that you should only use on lengths and ends if you do have finer hair, as it’ll weigh your curls down.
This is one thing I used in my hair styling routine before I went natural: a no-frills heat protection spray. I remember it being ahead of the curve with the argan oil trend and while I don’t think it’s densely packed with nourishing ingredients, it doesn’t coat the hair in a silicone slip. Don’t overload, just give your hair a light veil after detangling and pre-heat styling.
I’ve had experiences with some co-washes weighing my hair down but this one doesn’t. Some no-foam shampoos seem to layer on top of dirt rather than clean, but this provided that really glossy clean feeling when I ran my fingers through my hair. My hair definitely felt much more tame and smoother after this. Combined with its sister conditioner, it's great. The soft fragrance and balmy feel made my thick curly hair silky and ultra clean.
Something about the whole Aussie range never fails to leave my hair feeling moisturised. I reach for this particular treatment often. The macadamia nut oil helps to replenish lost moisture in my hair, leaving it feeling pretty lustrous post-application. Post-wash my hair feels rejuvenated, soft and silky – perfect for a time-poor new mum like me!
This product is a little bit magical. I'm not sure how, but individual strands of hair felt really strong and my hair tends to feel tough with all the daily styling it withstands. It also felt glossy to the touch but that's kind of a double-edged sword, as the more you touch curly hair, the frizzier it gets.
