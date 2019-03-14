We're not sure which is more of a challenge, the courage to go for the big chop or the task of finding a stylist who is acquainted with afro, kinky and multitextured hair. 3c to 4c hair requires a specific type of hair dressing and technicality and that's not always easy to find.
Of the 35,000 registered hair salons in the UK, only 302 cater to Afro-Caribbean hair. This means that 1% of all salons are serving the 10% of the population with kinky-curly and multitextured hair.
So, to laud the places that do afro hair and do it well, we’ve curated some of the best salons across the UK that specialise in cutting, styling, braiding and weaving. From Scotland to Manchester and all corners of London, we’ve checked the reviews, prices, locations and services so you can get back to deep-conditioning in peace.
