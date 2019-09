But steer clear of moisturiser with an inbuilt sunscreen. " SPF in moisturiser is not enough and you need to use a separate broad spectrum SPF," Dr Mahto continued, which means it protects from UVA and UVB. "As a general rule of thumb, opting for a product of at least an SPF 30 is useful for nearly all skin types," Dr Mahto continues. "A lot of sunscreens come in a moisturising base, so if you have normal, combination or oily skin, you don't need to moisturise and use a sunscreen; you can get away without that moisturising step." And your nighttime routine should be just as simple. "Simply make sure you have cleansed properly, using your acid based cleanser, and apply your chosen retinol afterwards."