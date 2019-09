I wake up with very oily skin especially around my nose and chin. Normally, I combat this with a quick cleanse in the shower but instead I splash my face with water and wipe with a damp flannel. When I step out of the shower and dab my face as the moisture leaves my skin, it feels desert dry. Usually, when my skin feels this parched post-cleanse, I reach for an oil or a heavier moisturiser, but Dr Hextall advised against this and actually believes this is a sign you could benefit from a skin fast. "Over-cleansing the skin so that it feels dry and tight and then compensating with a heavy oily moisturiser can be comedogenic (pore-clogging) so if this practice stops that cycle, then I would see the fast as worthwhile," she says.