Despite the way my skin feels, which, to recap, is tight, oily, dehydrated and spotty, I have received a few compliments from colleagues and friends for looking 'fresh' and 'glowy'. As I come to the end of the fast, I can see what they mean. My skin looks quite plump and though it feels oily to me, it has a somewhat healthy shine. I’m not sure if this long, drawn-out fortnight was worth the 'glowy' look, though, because how my skin feels is just as important – and it felt grimy. All I wanted to do every day was go home and scrub my face.