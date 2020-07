For some, it can be a vicious cycle. PR Lauren MacAskill found herself with a condition called pompholyx eczema : blisters that appear on your hands and feet. "I couldn’t sleep because my skin was on fire, I'd lie in bed in tears," she recalls. "Because I knew it was as a result of stress, this in itself led to additional stress about how it was affecting me." When fitness entrepreneur Lucy Arnold began to suffer with adult acne , her anxiety was so bad that she couldn't leave the house – she even missed a friend's wedding. Despite winning awards for her activewear brand Lucy Locket Loves , she shunned the ceremonies and didn't collect any of her awards in person. "In the fitness industry, there's a lot of pressure to look perfect," she says. "I used to wear makeup all the time – even to work out. Some clients asked if my skin was sore but others were less polite. One woman asked how I live with skin like mine."