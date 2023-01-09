Body Positive Content Can Be A ‘Micro-Intervention’ For Self-Esteem, New Study Finds

"Being unhappy with your body is a risk factor for many mental health disorders. It’s an important predictor of eating disorders and depression and is also linked to some anxiety disorders," Dr Fardouly says. "It’s very unrealistic to expect that adolescents will stop using social media altogether, so it’s not an effective long-term strategy. Social media isn’t going away. But as we’ve shown, it’s also not really the time you spend on it, it’s what you’re doing when you’re on it."