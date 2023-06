The Expert Advice That Completely Changed My Perspective On Acne

Because some forms of acne can be caused by buildup of oil within the pores, you’d be forgiven for thinking that one way to get rid of breakouts is to zap your skin of excess oil and moisture — but you might be doing more harm than good. “Both oil and water are important for the integrity of the skin barrier ,” says Dr. Mahto. The skin barrier is essentially the outermost layer of skin, which protects against infection and environmental aggressors. “Acne-prone skin absolutely does still need moisturiser — as well as sunscreen — in the same way that non acne-prone skin would,” says Dr. Mahto. “A lot of people with acne-prone skin tend to use treatments which deliberately dry skin out, such as retinoids or exfoliating acids . If you are using them, you should moisturise.”