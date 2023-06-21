The Expert Advice That Completely Changed My Perspective On Acne

That said, there is emerging evidence to suggest sugary foods that have a high glycemic index (GI) may play a role in acne. That doesn’t mean you have to cut sugary foods out of your diet entirely, says Dr. Mahto; rather, consider limiting your intake. In a similar vein, Dr. Mahto explains that, while fatty food in and of itself is unlikely to cause acne, there is one factor to be wary of. “The problem with these foods is that they are often processed and might have a high glycemic index,” she says. “It goes back more to the high GI rather than the notion that if you eat fat you’ll create fat, and that will clog your pores and create more oil.”