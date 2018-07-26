Imagine, for a second, that you could have a superpower — any superpower. What would you choose? Flying would be pretty righteous, provided you’re not afraid of heights; telekinesis means never having to get up off the couch mid-episode of The Crown to refill your wine glass ever again. Invisibility could save you a lot of embarrassment, the perfect escape tactic for those moments when the person who takes your ticket at the cinema tells you to enjoy the film and you say, "You too!"
But the most super of all possible superpowers — the one thing that would make it worth a life newly devoted to saving the world while putting your safety, and the safety of your loved ones, at unfathomable risk — might just be the ability to snap your fingers and watch your breakouts vanish. Sure, it doesn't have quite the same sparkle as being able to shapeshift or read minds, but when it comes down to it, what wouldn't you do to be able to clear your skin instantly?
But back to earth: Superpowers aren't real, you can't buy an invisibility cloak at Zara, and there's no known incantation one can mutter to erase all their zits just like that. But in the absence of magic or molecular manipulation, these fast-acting breakout-fighters are the next best thing. And whether you're willing to pay £130 for a supposed miracle tonic or want to keep your budget around £4, there's a super-powered spot treatment perfect for you, ahead...