I Test Hundreds Of Beauty Products Every Year — But Here Are My 2017 Faves

The very best of 2017.

In 2017, I tried more products than I can possibly count, from new drugstore lipsticks to ridiculously expensive palettes to vibrating flat irons — all in the name of journalism. And if there's one thing I've learned from it all, it's that beauty brands continue to outdo themselves year after year.
After some serious reflection, I've rounded up the crème de la crème — that is, all the products that truly stood out to me in 2017. Press play on the video above to see them all in action and keep scrolling for all the details.
Skin Care:
Cleanser: Kat Rudu Coco Honey Papaya Enzymes Cleanser, $45, available at Kat Rudu.
Mask: Renée Rouleau Detox Masque, $60.50, available at Renée Rouleau.
Makeup:
Foundation: Estée Lauder Double Wear Nude Cushion Stick, $42, available at Estée Lauder.
Concealer: It Cosmetics Bye Bye Breakout, $28, available at Ulta Beauty.
Powder: It Cosmetics Bye Bye Breakout Powder, $28, available at Ulta Beauty.
Bronzer: Han Bronzer, $16, available at Han Beauty.
Blush: Make Up For Ever Artist Face Color Blush Powder, $23, available at Sephora.
Highlighter: Milk Makeup Holographic Stick in Mars,$28, available at Sephora; Wet n’ Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder in Precious Petals, $4.99, available at Ulta Beauty.
Eyeshadow: Huda Beauty Desert Dusk Eyeshadow Palette $65, available at Sephora; L'Oréal Infallible Paints Eyeshadow, $8.99, available at Ulta Beauty.
Glitter: Lemonhead Glitter $22, available at Lemonhead.
Eyeliner: DHC Liquid Liner EX, $20, available at DHC. Kat Von D Tattoo Liner, $20, available at Sephora.
Mascara: L'Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, $9.99, available at Ulta Beauty.
Lipstick: Maybelline Color Sensational The Loaded Bolds Lip Color, $7.49, available at Ulta Beauty; NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment, $26, available at Sephora; Giorgio Armani Lip Magnet Liquid Lipstick, $38, available at Sephora.
Hair:
Styling Tool: BIO IONIC OnePass Straightening Iron, $199, available at Ulta Beauty.
Styling Product: Verb Sea Texture Cream, $16, available at Sephora.
written by Mi-Anne Chan
Released on January 2, 2018
