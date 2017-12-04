Beauty with Mi
What I Looked Like After Wearing THESE Drugstore Beauty Buys For 10 Hours

I even wore them in the rain.

See more about this Episode
2017 has been a great year for drugstore beauty. We've seen brands partner with supermodels of the moment, launch cheaper alternatives to pricy high-end favorites, and make their way to the states from the UK and France — and that's just in the past few months alone.
Things are about to get even better now, because December marks the beginning of a brand-new season of drugstore beauty. This month, brands will roll out their shiny, new products for 2018 — and I got to test-drive a handful of them.
In the video above, I wore a full face of newly-launched drugstore makeup (think: a high-coverage cushion foundation, buzzy metallic palette, buttery highlighter, and a mattifying setting spray) throughout a 10-hour workday. I even wore them in the rain. Curious to see which ones held up? Press play to find out, then subscribe to Refinery29's YouTube channel for more videos like this one.
Wet n Wild Mega Cushion Foundation SPF 15, $8.99, available at Wet n Wild; Wet n Wild Precision Foundation Brush, $7.99, available at Wet n Wild; Physician’s Formula Butter Highligher, $10.95, available at Physician's Formula; L’Oréal Paris x Balmain Paris Capsule Lipstick in Confession, $14, available at Ulta Beauty; Flower Seal The Deal Matte Setting Spray, $13, available at Flower Beauty; Nyx Cosmetics In Your Element Shadow Palette in Metal, $30, available at Nyx Cosmetics.
Read These Stories Next:
12 Before & After Photos That Show How Important Your Hair Part Is
I Drank A Gallon Of Water A Day For Better Skin & Here's What Happened
This Eye-Makeup Trend Is Going To Be Huge & It's SO Easy To Copy
Drugstore Long Lasting Makeup - Wet Wild NYX Cosmetics
written by Mi-Anne Chan
BeautyBest Drugstore Beauty ProductsCheap ThrillsEye Makeup
Released on December 4, 2017
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
How To Copy This $54 Cult Lipstick — With 4 Drugstore Dupes
Cheap Alternatives To Pricy Makeup Buys — That Actually Work
I Test Hundreds Of Beauty Products Every Year — But Here Are My 2017 Faves
I Tried The $450 "Ice-Facial" Celebs Love — & Here's What My Skin Looks Like Now
I Tested Top Cult Lipsticks For 12 Hours Straight — & Here's How I Looked
I Tried DIY Skin Care For A Week — & Here's What ACTUALLY Worked
Now Playing
What I Looked Like After Wearing THESE Drugstore Beauty Buys For 10 Hours
I Tried These Buzzy New Beauty Buys—& Here's How They Looked
I Tested 3 Cult Holiday Eyeshadow Palettes — & Here's What's Worth The $$
I Pitted A $50 Holographic Highlighter Against A $10 One — & Here's The Winner

Related Content

R29 Original Series