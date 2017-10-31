5 Alternatives To Gigi Hadid's Sold-Out Nude Lipstick

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
The past few months have been filled with celebrity beauty launches (think: Drew Barrymore's hair tools, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, and Kim Kardashian West's namesake line). The latest the join the club? Gigi Hadid.
Ever since Hadid was named a face of Maybelline in 2015, we've been waiting for the 22-year-old model to release a collection of makeup with the brand. This month, it finally became a reality. The only catch? A bunch of the products (which are available exclusively at Ulta Beauty) are already sold out — including Taura, Hadid's self-proclaimed "perfect nude lip."
"If you know me, you know I always have to have a nude lip on me, so when I made the Gigi collection for Maybelline, I knew I had to do the perfect nude Gigi lip," Hadid said in a video for the brand. "I called it Taura after my star sign, Taurus." The shade itself is a tawny-brown color with a slight '90s feel, and the formula slides onto the lips like balm yet has a beautiful matte (but never chalky or patchy) finish.
Ulta Beauty's entire stock of the lipstick has been wiped clean, but that doesn't mean you can't rock a Gigi-inspired nude. Ahead, we rounded up five alternatives to Taura.
Editor's note: Gigi Hadid x Maybelline's lipstick in Taura is back in stock at Ulta Beauty. If you miss your chance to nab the shade, shop some of our favorite nudes in the slides ahead.