3 Alternatives To Gigi Hadid's Sold-Out Nude Lipstick

The past few months have been filled with celebrity beauty launches (think: Drew Barrymore's hair tools, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, and Kim Kardashian West's namesake line). The latest the join the club? Gigi Hadid.
Ever since Hadid was named a face of Maybelline in 2015, we've been waiting for the 22-year-old model to release a collection of makeup with the brand. This month, it finally became a reality. The only catch? A bunch of the products (which are available exclusively at Ulta Beauty) are already sold out — including Taura, Hadid's self-proclaimed "perfect nude lip."
"If you know me, you know I always have to have a nude lip on me, so when I made the Gigi collection for Maybelline, I knew I had to do the perfect nude Gigi lip," Hadid said in a video for the brand. "I called it Taura after my star sign, Taurus." The shade itself is a tawny-brown color with a slight '90s feel, and the formula slides onto the lips like balm yet has a beautiful matte (but never chalky or patchy) finish.
Ulta Beauty's entire stock of the lipstick has been wiped clean, but that doesn't mean you can't rock a Gigi-inspired nude. Ahead, we rounded up five alternatives to Taura.