3 Alternatives To Gigi Hadid's Sold-Out Nude Lipstick

"If you know me, you know I always have to have a nude lip on me, so when I made the Gigi collection for Maybelline, I knew I had to do the perfect nude Gigi lip," Hadid said in a video for the brand . "I called it Taura after my star sign, Taurus." The shade itself is a tawny-brown color with a slight '90s feel, and the formula slides onto the lips like balm yet has a beautiful matte (but never chalky or patchy) finish.