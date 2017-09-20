Will the real KKW Beauty Crème Contour & Highlight Kit please stand up?
It was only a matter of time before Kim Kardashian West's namesake beauty brand was replicated and sold on the internet. And, while it might be tempting to buy a product marked half-off on a website, shopping the "gray market" can be questionable, if not dangerous. But how can you spot a fake? Kardashian West will show you. In fact, it looks like she's prepared to expose every last counterfeit she can find.
After purchasing her own counterfeit KKW Beauty contour kit, the star took to Snapchat and Instagram to let her 100 million followers know that this fake is a total knock-off. "I wanted you to check out these fake KKW products and how ridiculous it is that people are advertising that they are selling my products on a bunch of different websites," she says, as she scans her camera over both products. "They're using my promo photos... so you think it's legitimate, but this is what you end up getting in the mail." Kim goes on to clarify that the only place you can shop her collection is at the brand's site — and nowhere else.
Advertisement
It seems as though Kardashian West learned how to do the detective work from her younger sister Kylie Jenner, who has also shared her concern for fake cosmetics. So, how can you be sure your KKW contour stick is legit? At first glance, the packaging will be a bubblegum pink as opposed to a beige color. And while Kim didn't try the fake products herself, we're sure it won't look the same on skin, either.
Need another refresher on your counterfeit-detecting skills? Check out this tell-all video below.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement