Kim Kardashian West's Beauty Line Is Finally Back In Stock

Update: In case you had not heard, the launch of KKW Beauty's Crème Contour & Highlight Kits was a huge success — selling out all four shades in less than three hours and generating a reported $14 million in revenue the first day. So unless you were quick, getting your hands on the goods was out of the cards.
Luckily, the kits have been restocked — meaning we all have one more (probably short) window to grab one. The restock is happening now until supplies last — but we have a feeling these will go fast.
This story was originally published on June 20, 2017.
Advertisement
Update (June 21): The day has finally come. After much anticipation from both beauty and Kardashian fans alike, KKW Beauty is officially launching its Crème Contour & Highlight Kits today at 12 p.m. EST. Just make sure you set the reminder on your smartphone to head over to the brand's website then to get your hands on your own, because if you know anything about the family's beauty history, you know the products are sure to go fast.
Want to make sure you know how to use the dual-ended makeup stick before adding to cart? Check out Kardashian West's tutorial, below. (Then click here to read our interview with the star on all the other details on her new line.)
This story was originally published on June 20, 2017.
Kim Kardashian may not be a makeup artist by trade, but she's definitely the celebrity friend I'd call to do my face. (You know, if she'd ever actually return those phone calls.)
With her new makeup line KKW Beauty launching on Wednesday, June 21, Kardashian is teaching her loyal followers exactly how to get that bronzy glow she's so famous for.
While we may not have makeup pros at our fingertips like a Kardashian, Kim's routine makes the contouring process look, well...almost simple. In her new KKW Beauty Instagram tutorial, Kardashian — who starts the video totally barefaced — explains to viewers that it's fairly simple and quick to get the contoured look with minimal products and time. In fact, the video promises a five-minute beauty routine using just the KKW Beauty Contour Kit.
Advertisement
First, she starts with the matte side of the highlighter, then uses a darker shade to define her nose and cheekbones.
"My theory with contouring is that I always go in like a 'three,'" says Kardashian of the shape she paints from her forehead to chin.
Then, as with most makeup tutorials, it's all about getting a killer blend. Kardashian uses a kabuki brush to get even, all-over coverage. But don't just take our word for it — watch the full video below.
If you're already intrigued by the new line, you're not alone. Forbes predicts KKW Beauty will earn $14.4 million dollars, which is hardly chump change, even for a Kardashian. Just don't expect it to be a replica of her sister Kylie Jenner's lip kit empire. Kardashian explained to WWD why the sibs have such different approaches to makeup:
“I am older than Kylie. We definitely have a different audience," Kardashian told the outlet. "We do have a lot of similar things — but we aren’t doing the same products, so we won’t run into that overlap. We’re really cautious of that. We work together to make sure that we don’t overlap like that. Ultimately, I think once it launches and people see we are a really different brand, it will be able to co-exist, but be so separate."
Set your alarms to 12 p.m. EST in order to be there when KKW Beauty officially launches. Meanwhile, I'll be over here watching this tutorial over, and over, and over...
Advertisement