The gap between mass and prestige beauty products has never been so small. In fact, it seems that nearly every day a top celebrity makeup artist reveals a few more tried-and-true bargain buys, from Kerry Washington's go-to artist to the man behind some of Kim Kardashian's signature looks. (Fret not, they're all ahead.)
It makes sense. Hit up your local drugstore and you'll find long-wear matte lipstick, highlighters with subtle shimmer, and brow colors that actually look natural — which was relatively unheard of just a few years ago.
If you read R29's beauty section regularly, you know we're committed to reporting on the best of the best at the drugstore, because although there are wonderful products to find at your local CVS or Walgreens, there are still a lot of subpar ones hanging out in the aisle alongside them. Translation: You can get really good stuff, but you still need to know what you're looking for.
Don't worry, because we've tapped the top Hollywood red carpet makeup artists for the affordable products that have passed their (very discerning) tests. Ahead, we've rounded up these pro recommendations into one massive, insanely useful slideshow that highlights everything you could ever need, all available in the cosmetic aisle of your local drugstore. Let the one-stop shopping commence!