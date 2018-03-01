The last thing we want on our lips — especially as we can't seem to shake the cold weather — is a drying lipstick. In years past, we may have skipped our matte lippies in favor of their glossier, more balm-like cousins, but thanks to new formulations, comfortable mattes exist and they are here to stay.
That being said, we still run the risk of nabbing a subpar, moisture-sucking formula (they can't all be perfect, right?). So in an effort to help you avoid flaky, cracked lips, we rounded up our favorite matte lipsticks that not only feel comfortable, but seriously deliver in the pigment and texture departments. Ahead, check out our favorite lines and our choice colors from each.