Jennifer Lawrence Just Said The One Thing We Were All Thinking About KKW Beauty

If you could ask Kim Kardashian West any question — anything at all! — what would it be? Would you ask if she thinks it's a coincidence that her ex Reggie Bush's wife looks just like her, or if she's been in touch with infamous family friend O.J. Simpson since he's gotten out of jail? Would you ask which of her siblings she'd kill last in a desert-island survival scenario, or what she really thinks about Blac Chyna?
If you're Oscar-winning actress and noted Keeping Up with the Kardashians superfan Jennifer Lawrence, you ask the reality-TV scion all of those things and more — and tell her that her contouring stick looks like a dildo, too. Just for good measure.
Lawrence got the guest-hosting gig of a lifetime last night when she stood in for Jimmy Kimmel on a very special episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, featuring none other than KKW herself in the hot seat. And while the conversation took many twists and turns, from whether or not she and Kanye fart in front of each other to what to expect from the iconic Kardashian-family Christmas card this year of our lord 2017, Kim's real reason for appearing on the show was ostensibly to discuss the latest from KKW Beauty. For Lawrence, that meant calling out the product's unmistakably phallic shape.
Though Kim claimed she does now see the resemblance, she said it didn't even cross her mind at first. "All my things are, like, a flesh color, so I get it," she explained, "but I usually see, like... darker colors, so that didn't come to mind until after the fact when I was posting it on social media that I was like, 'Oh, fuck, this looks like a dildo.'" A good reminder that, much like makeup and real people, dildos can come in all different shades — and that's a beautiful thing.
