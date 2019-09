O.J. Simpson Is Released From Jail, Plans To Live A Public Life

Due to the media frenzy and controversy surrounding the murder, decades later the “trial of the century” and the many people involved, remained fixed in popular culture. The 2016 ESPN documentary about the former athlete’s life, O.J.: Made in America , won an Oscar and an Emmy. A scripted series about the actual trial, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story , also racked up nominations and awards, including a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy.