The 1995 murder trial surrounding the death of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman is still one of the most controversial legal proceedings in modern U.S. history. This is mostly due to its polarizing racial and social impact. And thanks to the hit FX series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, it's been back on our radars.
The series went on to win nine Emmys in September, cementing the program as one of the most memorable of the year. The day before the big night, GQ sat down with the cast and asked them the burning question that was, and is, on everyone's mind: Did they think that O.J. Simpson was guilty of murder? (He was, of course, found not guilty, but is currently incarcerated for a separate crime.)
Surprisingly, the magazine got most of the cast to answer. Let's see what each actor had to say.
Sarah Paulson
Character: Marcia Clark
"Does it matter what I think? I do think he did it."
Verdict: Guilty.
Bruce Greenwood
Character: Gil Garcetti
"The evidence is beyond clear. Yes."
Verdict: Guilty.
Kenneth Choi
Character: Judge Lance Ito
"I think that the hard evidence points to the fact that he did it. And there’s so much damning evidence that he had to have done it."
Verdict: Guilty.
Courtney B. Vance
Character: Johnnie Cochran
"Only he [Simpson] knows."
Verdict: Undecided.
John Travolta
Character: Robert Shapiro
"It’s hard, when you put all the pieces together, to not see that [Simpson’s guilt] is a strong possibility. But could I absolutely say? I can’t. I think the implication is there. "
Verdict: Undecided.
Cuba Gooding, Jr.
Character: O.J. Simpson
Quote Excerpt: "It’s not my job to claim [Simpson’s] guilt or innocence, because I don’t want people to see my performance and think that it was based on one concept or the other. There’s still questions either way."
Verdict: Undecided.
Sterling K. Brown
Character: Christopher Darden
"The evidence led to one person. A lot of people have questions as to whether somebody else could’ve possibly been involved, which is possible. Anything’s possible. But I definitely think he was present at the deaths of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson.
Verdict: Sorta, probably, most likely guilty.
David Schwimmer
Character: Robert Kardashian
"I’m not going to answer that. I’m not going to answer it. I mean, I definitely have an opinion."
Verdict: Ugh. Just tell us!!!
So that's three for guilty, three for undecided, and two for WTF please don't keep your opinion a secret from us! Check out the cast's full quotes and portraits over on GQ.
Court is adjourned.
