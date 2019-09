The 1995 murder trial surrounding the death of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman is still one of the most controversial legal proceedings in modern U.S. history. This is mostly due to its polarizing racial and social impact. And thanks to the hit FX series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, it's been back on our radars.The series went on to win nine Emmys in September, cementing the program as one of the most memorable of the year. The day before the big night, GQ sat down with the cast and asked them the burning question that was, and is, on everyone's mind: Did they think that O.J. Simpson was guilty of murder? (He was, o f course, found not guilty , but is currently incarcerated for a separate crime.)Surprisingly, the magazine got most of the cast to answer. Let's see what each actor had to say.Marcia Clark"Does it matter what I think? I do think he did it."Guilty.