The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story Finale Recap: So, Did O. J. Do It?

Marcia Clark, Chris Darden, and Gil Garcetti (Bruce Greenwood) are devastated with the result. They cry in Garcetti's office. He tells Clark that she did the best job she could have, considering what she was up against, but she cries for the victims of domestic violence who she fears won't come forward because of the outcome of this trial. Chris Darden cries because he wasn't able to seek justice for Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. When the Goldman family gets into the car after leaving the courthouse, they're stupefied as to what to do next. They would later be awarded $25 million in punitive damages in a civil suit that found O. J. Simpson guilty of Ron and Nicole's murders, but they would only receive half a million of that settlement. Obviously, nothing can ever bring back their son.