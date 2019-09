They stage a revolt, which did really happen during the trial. On the morning of April 21, 1995, the jurors refused to come to the courtroom, demanding Judge Ito come speak with them at their hotel. He denied them this request, saying he would only communicate with them if they arrived at the courthouse. They did, but they donned somber colors. When they arrived in the jury box, it looked like a funeral procession. This is all true to life , and it was seen as a jury mutiny. The jurors were tired of being sequestered and treated like fish in a bowl. They felt monitored at every occasion, and the removal of the sheriff's guards with whom they'd bonded felt like the last straw. On the show, one woman has something that resembles a psychotic break, bounding over a wall during breakfast and trying to escape the confines of the hotel.