The prosecution and defense teams argue back and forth about replacement jurors for the ones who have to be removed from the panel, but this week's episode of American Crime Story was more of a reminder of the human toll the trial took on many citizens of Los Angeles. The prosecution and defense are still very hung up on the "optics" of the trial, and how things will look to the press. How will the newly revised jury affect the outcome of the trial? Will the tip about Mark Fuhrman (played here by Steven Pasquale) received on the tip line at the end of the episode be the final nail in the prosecution's case? Until next week!