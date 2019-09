We meet Judge Lance Ito (Kenneth Choi) right before the plea hearing. It's another moment when Detective Mark Furhman's (Steven Pasquale) name could have been be flagged. Ito's wife, Margaret York (Carolyn Crotty), who at the time is a captain in the LAPD, appears in his office. He tells her he's been selected as the judge on the Simpson trial. She congratulates him and he gives her a form to sign saying that it won't be a conflict of interest, because of her role in the LAPD and the fact that they're married. She pauses over Fuhrman's name because the two had worked together before — York had been his supervising commander. If things had gone differently, York might have had to testify in the case. Nevertheless, this never came to fruition.