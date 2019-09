I know it seems beyond the realm of comprehension that the Kardashians, who have now reached a level of global fame that's unbelievable, were also involved in Nicole Brown Simpson's murder case, but it's true. Kris Jenner was actually one of Nicole's best friends. After her death, Jenner was the one who went to Nicole's condo to box up the Simpsons' children's belongings to send to them. The murder divided not just Jenner and her ex-husband, but it also put a strain on the whole family. One time, Kim and Kourtney went to the courthouse with their father during the trial. There, they had to sit opposite their mother, who was with Nicole Brown Simpson's family on the prosecution side.