Lauren Le Vine
Jewish American Heritage Month
What's In Kosher Recipe Influencer Chanie Apfelbaum's Cart?
Lauren Le Vine
May 13, 2019
Jewish American Heritage Month
A Beginner’s Guide To American Yiddish (AKA “Yinglish”)
Lauren Le Vine
May 13, 2019
Jewish American Heritage Month
There’s No One Way To Look Jewish
Lauren Le Vine
May 13, 2019
Pop Culture
May Click List: R29 Entertainment Editors' Picks For The Month
It’s heating up everywhere, but please don’t think about crawling out of your winter hidey-hole. As a wise man once sang, “Hold me closer, tiny
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment News
April Click List: R29 Entertainment Editors' Picks For The M...
For the longest time, winter has been coming. It's been coming for over a year, in fact. Sure, it got cold from roughly November to mid-March, but that
by
Lauren Le Vine
Pop Culture
March Click List: R29 Entertainment Editors' Picks For The M...
If you happen to live in the more equatorially adjacent parts of the world, the arrival of March probably means no major change in your life, save for
by
Lauren Le Vine
Oscars
Your Favorite Celebrities Looked SO Different At Their First Oscars
Well, we did it, friends. We reached the zenith, the apex, the culmination, the big bang at the end of awards show season (not to be confused with other
by
Lauren Le Vine
Pop Culture
February Click List: R29 Entertainment Editors' Picks For Th...
Right now, a polar vortex is sweeping across a vast majority of the United States, keeping many indoors under several blankets. Even if you live in
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment News
Celebrity Doppelgängers That'll Make You Do A Double Take
It's almost eerie how much some celebrities resemble each other. Just look at the star of Netflix's Sex Education, British actress Emma Mackey — she
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment
January Click List: R29 Entertainment Editors' Picks For The...
It’s the start of the new year, which means it’s time to make one very important resolution: to see more movies and watch more TV in 2019. Sure, your
by
Lauren Le Vine
Game of Thrones
Hold Onto Your Dragons, The First
Game Of Thones
Final S...
Thursday morning, HBO received 9 Golden Globe nominations for prestige offerings such as Sharp Objects, Succession, and Barry. To this, the network said,
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment
December Click List: R29 Entertainment Editors' Picks For Th...
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Studios are releasing the big bet movies they hope will clean up during awards season in 2019. And hey, it’s
by
Lauren Le Vine
Pop Culture
The Best Celebrity Holiday Cards Of ALL Time
'Tis the season to make a list, check it twice, and then send holiday cards to everyone on it. When it comes to bringing good tidings in annual card form,
by
Lauren Le Vine
Movies
The Stars Of
Twilight
, Then & Now
A decade ago today, Stephenie Meyer unleashed a force into the world. Fun fact: That force was almost called Forks. Doesn’t have quite the same ring to
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment
November Click List: R29 Entertainment Editors' Picks For Th...
Whoa. It's November. Where did this year go? Fine, we ask that every year around this time, but doesn't it feel like 2018 flew by? For us, that's because
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment
October Click List: R29 Entertainment Editors' Picks For The...
The air is crisp. There are orchards and pumpkin patches begging for weekend excursions. But you need things to watch en route to said orchards and
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment
September Click List: R29 Entertainment Editors' Picks For T...
Though the last gasps of summer try to bamboozle us into thinking it’ll be warm forever, we know what’s up in September. It’s back-to-school time
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment News
The Perfect Lauren Conrad GIF For Every Occasion
The hills are alive, with the sound of....children. At the 2019 VMAs, MTV made a big announcement: The Hills is returning, but not in the way you'd hope.
by
Lauren Le Vine
TV Shows
Why Seth Cohen Continues To Be My Everything
Can you believe it's been fifteen years since we first heard those opening bars of Phantom Planet's "California," which so perfectly captured everything
by
Lauren Le Vine
Movies
August Click List: R29 Entertainment Editors' Picks For The ...
Welp, we’ve entered the doldrums of August. There’s still one more month of summer, but doesn’t the season just have infinitely more promise in June
by
Lauren Le Vine
Movies
Looking Ahead To The 2019 Lineup, Will Hollywood Greenlight More ...
Wonder Woman put a stop to WWI in Wonder Woman, the Flossy Posse got Essence Fest started in Girls Trip, and the housewives of Monterey uncovered secrets
by
Elena Nicolaou
Pop Culture
July Click List: R29 Entertainment Editors' Picks For The Month
July! Summer! Beaches! Extreme heat! For some of us, that means gleefully soaking up the sun, getting that fix of sweet, sweet vitamin D. For others, it
by
Lauren Le Vine
Movies
Is
The Kissing Booth
The Best Teen Movie Of Our Time?
There are two types of people in this world: People who have seen The Kissing Booth on Netflix, and people who have not seen The Kissing Booth on Netflix.
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
Did
Queer Eye
Just Pull Off The Perfect Proposal?
Warning: Spoilers ahead for season 2, episode 2 of Queer Eye. Everyone loves a proposal. There’s a charming movie called The Proposal starring Ryan
by
Lauren Le Vine
Movies
The Bechdel Test, The DuVernay Test, & More: What You Need To Know
A few years ago — roughly 70 years too late — people realized that Hollywood had a problem. Whenever there was a woman character in a movie, and
by
Lauren Le Vine
TV Shows
Celebrating The 15th Anniversary Of The Trashiest Time In Reality...
Right now, Donald Trump, a reality TV star who was elected President of the United States, is involved in a will-they-won’t-they relationship with the
by
Lauren Le Vine
TV Shows
I Have a New Favorite
Westworld
Character & It’s Ford’s ...
Before you continue reading, know that this ain’t your Redditor conspiracy theorist Westworld post. I’m not going to talk about cradles or mazes or
by
Lauren Le Vine
Pop Culture
June Click List: R29 Entertainment Editors' Picks For The Month
Ah, June. That lovely time of year when the calendar officially flips from spring to summer, and the temperature climbs steadily. For some of us, that
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment News
Gwyneth Paltrow Had A Very Good Reason Not To Marry Ben Affleck
Gwyneth Paltrow, first of her name, winner of Oscar, breaker of rules about vagina eggs, khaleesi of the empire of Goop, is currently making the press
by
Lauren Le Vine
Billboard Music Awards
Jason Kennedy Swerved Andy Cohen's "Gay Spectrum" Question I...
At the Golden Globes back in January, it was Debra Messing putting Giuliana Rancic on the spot about E! not paying Catt Sadler as much as her cohost Jason
by
Lauren Le Vine
