Naming their daughter after Prince Harry’s grandmother may seem like a logical choice; however, following the couple stepping down as senior royals, moving to California, and their bombshell interview with Oprah , the decision is confusing to some. During the interview, they claimed that a member of the royal family had openly worried about the color of Archie’s skin, that it is questionable why Archie was not given a title to ensure he gets security from the Firm, and that the royal family did not help Markle when she was experiencing suicidal ideation while pregnant with Archie. Additionally, Markle and Prince Harry's revelations to Oprah cast a pall over the monarchy, so Lilibet’s moniker could be another source of contention. On the contrary, the couple has put thousands of miles between themselves and Harry’s family, and the name could be an attempt to mend the rift and show their respect for the Queen.