Following the Oprah interview, the royal family released a 61-word statement professing their love and support for the couple. Lili already has a connection to her cousin Princess Charlotte — daughter of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge — whose full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Tying their daughter to the Queen and Lili’s cousin for life could be Meghan and Harry’s way of showing they will always respect his grandmother and brother, and that the divide in the family is not as large as the public thinks.