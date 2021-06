You Can Now See Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress IRL

Princess Diana’s gown was loaned to Kensington Palace by Prince William and Harry, who oversee their late mother’s wardrobe and jewellery collection. The two have gifted pieces of jewellery from Diana’s archives to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, including Diana’s blue sapphire engagement ring , which Prince William used to propose to the Duchess of Cambridge back in 2011. When Prince Harry proposed to Markle, he, too, used two diamonds from Diana’s personal collection to design a three-stone ring that featured a centre gem sourced from Botswana, where they first went on holiday together.