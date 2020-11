Where Is Princess Diana’s Engagement Ring From The Crown Now?

Interestingly, the ring wasn’t William’s to give to his future bride. That is, not until his younger brother, Prince Harry, gave him permission to do so. In The Diana Story , an Amazon Prime documentary released in 2017, it was revealed by her butler Paul Burrell that, upon Diana’s death, William and Harry were given the opportunity to choose an item of hers to have as a keepsake. "I’d like mummy’s Cartier watch, the one that Grandpa Spencer gave to her for her 21st birthday," William said, according to Burrell . As for Harry, Burrell recalled him saying, "I remember when I held mummy's hand when I was a small boy and that ring always hurt me because it was so big.” For that reason, he chose her engagement ring. But when the time came for William to propose to Middleton, Harry passed it to his older brother, so that, according to Burrell’s recollection of what Harry said to William, “One day that ring will be sat on the throne of England.” In 2017, when Harry proposed to Meghan Markle , he had a ring specially made by Cleave and Company, the jeweller that took over from Garrard in 2007, using three diamonds. The two smaller diamonds were plucked from his mother’s jewellery collection, People reported, while the larger, centre diamond was purchased in Botswana, a special place for the couple.