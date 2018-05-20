Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Wedding Rings Follow A Long Royal Tradition

As the whole world knows by now, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot this weekend. At the wedding, the newlyweds decided to continue an important royal tradition: a wedding band for the Suits actress made of Welsh gold, which Queen Elizabeth gave the bride as a gift.
This was probably the oldest and most significant tradition during a wedding that was largely progressive and modern.
According to the royal family website, the wedding rings of Queen Elizabeth; Princess Margaret; Princess Anne; Diana, Princess of Wales; Kate Middleton and now Markle are all made from the same nugget of Welsh gold, which came from a Welsh mine, Clogau St. David's at Bontddu.
By carrying on this tradition, it is a special way for Markle to not only be connected to her husband, but to the history of his family. She added the ring alongside her amazing three-stone diamond engagement ring, both which were made by Cleave and Company.
Prince Harry, unlike his brother who decided against wearing a wedding band, went against the royal tradition, opting for a platinum wedding band with a textured finish, made by the same company.
The new Duchess of Sussex completed her royal wedding look with a traditionally long veil and simple, yet elegant gown designed by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, who followed behind her as she stepped out of the car.
Markle also wore the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara, a diamond and opal-encrusted tiara that was commissioned for Queen Mary, wife of King George V, by English jeweller Garrard in 1925.
With all this tradition and history passed on to Markle, it's is safe to say to she is truly welcomed into the family.
