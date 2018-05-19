Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Designer Is Clare Waight Keller Of Givenchy

Via official statement, Waight Keller reflected on the monumental moment, wished the royal couple well, and elaborated on her design process for the dress: "We wanted to create a timeless piece that would emphasize the iconic codes of Givenchy throughout its history, as well as convey modernity through sleek lines and sharp cuts. In contrast, the delicate floral beauty of the veil was a vision Meghan and I shared, a special gesture embracing the Commonwealth flora, ascending the circumference of the silk tulle."