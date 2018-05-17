Now, Dishaw and Ross employ a team of 17 people, including a stylist, who work tirelessly to identify what the now-retired Hollywood star is wearing every time she's photographed. “We can generally have items [identified] within minutes of her wearing a piece, and we can have a post up within 15 minutes,” Dishaw adds, noting that social media, too — particularly those accounts belong to Kensington Palace which now, for the first time ever, issue “operational notes” with Markle’s fashion credits. “When she stepped out for her first engagement this year, [the release] was detailed down to her Marks and Spencer sweater,” Dishaw says. “That’s very unusual. I’ve never seen that before.”