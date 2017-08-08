Cressida Bonas Doesn't Want To Be Known As Just Prince Harry's Ex

While you may know Cressida Bonas as Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, she's ready to move on from that chapter of her life. The 28-year-old actress and the royal broke up back in 2014, and she told the BBC's Woman's Hour radio show that she's had a hard time stepping away from the ex-girlfriend label.
"I think it’s that thing of being pigeonholed," she told the hosts. "Especially in this country, I find people are very quick to put you in a box or put you in a corner and think, 'Oh, well you’re that, so you must be that.'"
Currently, Bonas is starring as Sonia in the new play Mrs. Orwell. She's previously appeared in films Tulip Fever and The Bye Bye Man, as well as a couple episodes of Doctor Thorne. That's how she wants to be recognized, because it says much more about who she is than a former relationship ever could.
"It’s incredibly frustrating, especially in the industry that I’m in," she continued. "But, you know, it is the way it is."
That doesn't mean she can't change it. In the past few years, Bonas has worked hard to further her career. While Prince Harry may have the spotlight thanks to his relationship with Meghan Markle, Bonas has a life all her own that's equally as exciting.
"It’s about making a stand," she added. "Saying no, this is who I am and this is what I want to do."
If you happen to be in England, you can catch Bonas, alongside Peter Hamilton Dyer and Rosie Ede, in Mrs. Orwell at the Old Red Lion Theater in London.
