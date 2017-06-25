Prince Harry Says He Wanted Out Of The Royal Family

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Prince Harry spoke openly about why at one point he wanted out of the Royal Family.
Growing up in the public eye, he said he grew weary of the media frenzy that followed him and his family. He seriously considered giving up his title in the hopes of living a more private life.
One particularly poignant moment was his mother's funeral when he was only 12-years-old. “My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television,” he told Newsweek in an interview. “I don’t think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. I don’t think it would happen today.”
From the ages of 22 to 32, Prince Harry was in the Army before having to leave in 2008 when his presence was revealed by the media. In his interview with The Daily Mail, he said, "Being in the Army was the best escape I’ve ever had. I felt as though I was really achieving something."
He returned, and with support and encouragement from his older brother Prince William, he decided to stay and work out a role for himself.
"We want to make sure the Monarchy lasts and are passionate about what it stands for," he said to The Daily Mail. "But it can’t go on as it has done under the Queen. There will be changes and pressure to get them right."
Now, Prince Harry is closely involved with a number of charities. It was reported earlier this year that both he and his brother would be playing a series of polo matches throughout the summer to raise money and awareness for a variety of charities including Senteball and WellChild. Additionally, he and the younger members of the monarchy are becoming more open about parts of their lives such as speaking openly about mental health and the loss of their mother at a young age. "We are incredibly passionate with our charities and they have been chosen because they are on the path shown to me by our mother," he said in the same Daily Mail interview.
Prince Harry, alongside his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton, are taking strides to bring the Royal Family into the modern era, particularly noting their moves to embrace social media.
Inspired to make a meaningful impact using the life he was born into, Prince Harry shared that he along with the rest of the Royal Family "don’t want to be just a bunch of celebrities but instead use our role for good."
